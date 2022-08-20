iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

