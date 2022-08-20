iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

