iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 217,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $104.04. 4,166,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,232. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

