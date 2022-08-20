Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron Stock Down 5.0 %

ITRI traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 435,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.24. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Itron by 22.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Itron by 59.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Itron by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.