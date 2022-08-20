Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Jaguar Mining stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

