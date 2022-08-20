Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
Jaguar Mining stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.99.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.