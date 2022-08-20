Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$236.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

Insider Transactions at Jaguar Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. Insiders have bought a total of 6,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,285 in the last 90 days.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

