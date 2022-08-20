JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. 2,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

JATT Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JATT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

