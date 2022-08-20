Jeffrey York Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,118.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $42.08 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

