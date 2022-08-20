Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.13% of Performance Food Group worth $167,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

