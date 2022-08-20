Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.60% of SLM worth $78,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SLM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

