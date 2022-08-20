Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.05 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,404,940 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

