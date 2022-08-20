Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,007,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,917,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,345,000 after purchasing an additional 641,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

