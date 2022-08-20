Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $178,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

