Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,282 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $109,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

