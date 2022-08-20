Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,629 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $129,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

