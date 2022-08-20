Jennison Associates LLC Sells 82,135 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $107,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 184,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $249.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

