Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,193 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.38% of Acadia Healthcare worth $82,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

