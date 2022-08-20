Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 92,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 307,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 1.00 to 1.10 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

