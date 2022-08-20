John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.69. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 20,324 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

