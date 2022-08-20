Jonestrading Lowers Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Price Target to C$5.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDNA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bloom Burton decreased their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

TSE:MDNA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.67.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

