JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR O2D opened at €2.67 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.73 and a 200-day moving average of €2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

