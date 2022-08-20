JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 249,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 13.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $2,484,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

