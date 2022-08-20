JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,855,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.