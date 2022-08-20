JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,722,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $380.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average is $372.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

