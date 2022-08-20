JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.06 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,417,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.91% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,059,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

