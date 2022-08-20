JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,516,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

