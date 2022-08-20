JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,299,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,314,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

