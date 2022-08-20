JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 4,504.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 6.28% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA JSCP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,258. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

