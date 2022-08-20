Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
Moderna Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
