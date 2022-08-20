Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.