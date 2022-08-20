Juggernaut (JGN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $262,647.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $262,647.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.