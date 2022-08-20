Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 98,558 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of Old Republic International worth $45,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 18.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 260,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Old Republic International Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.