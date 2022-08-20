Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 705,387 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,387 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after buying an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,049,000 after buying an additional 2,952,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

