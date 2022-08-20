Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,358 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.43% of MAG Silver worth $38,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG opened at $12.74 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

