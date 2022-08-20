Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $48.33 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,802 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Hologic worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.46 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

