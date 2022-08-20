Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.46 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $54,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,623 shares of company stock worth $72,953,850 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.