Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $61.09 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

