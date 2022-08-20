Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $88.02 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,734,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649,772 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $88,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 236,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

PHYS opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.