Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876,444 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $70,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after buying an additional 3,495,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,420 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

