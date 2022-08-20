Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 163,802 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,802 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $33,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,366,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE AVTR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

