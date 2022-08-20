Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,294 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.0 %

SEE opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.