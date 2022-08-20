JUST Price Hits $0.0291 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $259.46 million and approximately $56.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00782128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

