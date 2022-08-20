KamPay (KAMPAY) Price Hits $0.0013

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One KamPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KamPay has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. KamPay has a market cap of $422,015.91 and approximately $33,900.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
