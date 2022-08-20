Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.4 %

Kanzhun stock opened at 21.05 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a one year low of 13.46 and a one year high of 43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $21,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

