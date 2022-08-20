Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $493,820.04 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $493,820.04 and approximately $142,849.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
