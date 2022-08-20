KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.