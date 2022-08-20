KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 83,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,777 shares.The stock last traded at $52.31 and had previously closed at $52.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

