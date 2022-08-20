Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31). 92,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 34,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Kingswood Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.89.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

