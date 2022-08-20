Kirobo (KIRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.63 Million

Kirobo (KIRO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Kirobo coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kirobo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kirobo has a market cap of $9.63 million and $24,016.00 worth of Kirobo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Kirobo
Kirobo’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,421,105 coins. Kirobo’s official Twitter account is @kirobo5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kirobo Coin Trading
