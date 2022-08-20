Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,436,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.