Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,170,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.98.

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

